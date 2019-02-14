WPD releases image of suspect in bank robbery

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department s looking for a man it says robbed a bank Thursday on S. College Road.
According to a tweet from the WPD, the robbery took place at Wells Fargo located at 590 S. College Road. It took place at approximately 10:30 a.m.
WPD officials say the suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money. He reportedly claimed to have a weapon but never displayed it.
The suspect has been described as a 25-year-old black male with a goatee who is about 5′4 and weighs 130 pounds. He was wearing a flat-rimmed white baseball hat, a red jacket, dark blue jeans and tan boots.
The suspect appears to be wearing similar clothes to the suspect in a robbery in Brunswick County Wednesday night.
