UNCW’s Devontae Cacok reflects on Seahawk career

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - There is no question that one-day Devontae Cacok’s number 15 jersey will hang in the rafters of Trask Coliseum, joining Seahawk greats John Goldsberry, Brett Blizzard, Bill Mayew and Brian Rowsom.
But UNCW head coach C.B. McGrath believes he’ll be remembered long after for more than just his contributions on the court.
“He really wants to make a difference,” said McGrath about Cacok. “He’s a great kid and doesn’t shy away from being in the spotlight. Being a role model for this program. He embraces it and it’s fun to see.”
Still when all is said and done Cacok will finish top five all-time in scoring for the Seahawks, and the program's leader in career rebounds.
When asked, McGrath wasn’t sure where Cacok would rank among the best big men he's seen. But did say that he has a gift for rebounding.
“There have been people that are more skilled,” McGrath said about Cacok. “There have been people that are longer, people that are more athlete and all those things. But just the desire to get the rebound every single time down the court is unique.”
“I just remember back in high school when I started playing basketball reaching up to go jump to get that rebound over everyone else,” Cacok added. “It happens a lot now. I feel like it’s just a part of me.”
The senior from Riverdale, GA says he has so many wonderful memories over his four years at UNCW. But his sophomore season when the Seahawks won a school-record 29 games and made the NCAA tournament might be his fondest.
“I think we set a record for breaking a certain about of records in a season,” said Cacok. “It’s just cool to think about things like that. Being able to have the championships. Having the city behind us, which is always good to have and it feels like we have done something good here.”
