Swing dance with your sweetheart this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Cape Fear Swing Dance Society invites singles and couples to a dance this Valentine’s Day weekend.
The event is Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Hannah Block Historic USO Building.
A 30-minute beginner lesson starts at 6:30 p.m. and will help you get off on the right foot. The dance is at 7 p.m.
A $10 donation is requested, with money benefiting the Cape Fear Swing Dance Society and Hannah Block Historic USO Building Preservation Fund.
For more, go to www.capefearswing.org.
