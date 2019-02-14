Renovations complete for affordable housing project

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Cape Fear Regional Community Development Corporation (CFRCDC) held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for the recently completed rehabilitation of a house on Fifth Avenue in Wilmington.
The city acquired the property through foreclosure and then conveyed it to the CFRCDC who renovated the property.
The house was vacant and in need of major repairs. It is now a two-unit affordable rental property, each unit with two bedrooms.
The properties will be rented to qualifying households that earn 80 percent or less of the area’s median income.
