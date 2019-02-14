Man charged in trooper’s death indicted for a 2016 murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A grand jury in Columbus County has indicted Chauncey Askew for first degree murder in the shooting death of Jerome Parrott on June 21, 2016.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Parrott was killed in the Green Acres community.
Thursday, a judge ordered Askew be held without bond and appointed an attorney to represent him. This case is not eligible for the death penalty because Askew was under 18 at the time of this shooting.
Askew, is also charged with first-degree murder for his role in the shooting death of State Trooper Kevin Conner. The judge has previously ruled that Trooper Conner’s case does qualify for the imposition of the death penalty and the state is proceeding forward.
Askew and Raheem Davis are accused of gunning down Conner in mid-October during a traffic stop for a speeding violation on US 701 near Sellers Town Road in Columbus County. Conner died after being taken to a local hospital.
