Local students plan vigil to honor Parkland shooting victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Some local high school students in Wilmington are organizing a vigil for Saturday to honor those killed in the Parkland, Florida massacre.
17 people were killed at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School a year ago on Valentine’s Day.
Kathryn Grace Conlon, a sophomore at New Hanover High School and James Watson, a freshman at Ashley High School organized the event taking place at Innes Park at 102 N. 3rd St. from 7:00-8:30 p.m.
The students say they also want to bring attention to the need to end gun violence.
“We are holding this vigil to honor and remember the 17 lives lost a year ago in the Parkland, Florida shooting, and the hundreds of lives lost daily due to gun violence,” says Conlon.
Students from all area schools are invited to participate. The event is open to the public.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.