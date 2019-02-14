‘I’m going to take it easy for awhile’: UNCW’s Scalf opens up about his pending retirement

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW baseball head coach Mark Scalf has done it all, with over 900 wins and nine trips to the NCAA tournament over the past 16 years. But on Wednesday he told his team that this upcoming season, Scalf’s 28th, would be his last.
“They handled it well. Some guys are disappointed, but they understood,” Scalf explained during a news conference Thursday afternoon. “They know that I have missed a lot of time with my family and they understood.”
While Scalf remains laser-focused on the upcoming baseball season he does have a few plans for his pending retirement.
"I am going to take it easy for a little while, spend some time with our granddaughter. I have another daughter getting married this summer. So, we’ll end up and see what happens,” Scalf said.
UNCW athletic director Jimmy Bass said that a search for a new baseball head coach will begin immediately.
“There is a lot of reasonability on our administration to find the right head coach and to provide our student athletes the prefect coaching staff to continue building," Bass said. "I feel pressure on us right now to make sure we find the right person.”
Coach Scalf believes the right person is his associate head coach Randy Hood.
“He’s put in his time. He’s been here with me and understands the program. He has a great feel for the university and how things work. He’s been our recruiting coordinator for the past 10 years and the players are comfortable,” Scalf said.
