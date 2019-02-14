Food and Fun to support Veterans

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The American Legion Post 68, Leland invites you to enjoy a day of music and great food.
Saturday February 16, 2019 is Veterans Appreciation Day and Fundraiser at Fat Tony’s Italian Pub, 131 N. Front Street, Wilmington.
For each Fat Tony’s patron who presents a copy of the event ticket ( click here for a ticket ) to their server between 11:30 a.m. - 11 p.m. on February 16th, the restaurant will donate a portion of their food and drink bill to Post 68. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Proceeds from this fundraiser will help Post 68 continue to provide aid and comfort to our Veterans and their families in need. Post 68 was able to help local Veterans severely impacted by Hurricane Florence with donations totaling nearly $2,500.
Local musicians are generously donating their time to provide live music.
The Doo Wop group Shades of Grey performs from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Musician Dave Bohn performs from 9:45 p.m. - 11 p.m.
