First Alert Forecast: sweet sunshine for Valentine’s Day but rain chances to redevelop soon

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and Happy Valentine's Day! Today, we here the Cape Fear Region will have an ideal weather relationship with a charming, stable, and supportive high pressure system. But by the weekend, the notoriously volatile, streaky, and unsettled subtropical jet stream will force us to cut ties with the high. You bet this drama will have implications on rain chances and temperatures! Here are some details on those...
RAIN CHANCES: Enjoy honest-to-goodness 0% rain chances for Valentine’s Day and evening. Odds will perk up to 10% Friday ahead of a more substantial 50% Friday night and Saturday. A 30% chance rounds-out the weekend for Sunday.
TEMPERATURES: This Valentine’s Day morning features frosty 30s, but much milder 40s and 50s should suffice for nightly lows into the weekend. Enjoy 60s for highs for most upcoming days, though some 70s may mix in Friday and Wednesday.
REMEMBER: The forecast posted here is for the WECT Weather App’s Wilmington zone. Numbers and values may vary, if only slightly, for far inland areas and also beach communities. Tap your app from your location for a tailored forecast!
