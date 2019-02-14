First Alert Forecast: sweet sunshine for Valentine’s Day but rain chances to redevelop soon

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and Happy Valentine's Day! Today, we here the Cape Fear Region will have an ideal weather relationship with a charming, stable, and supportive high pressure system. But by the weekend, the notoriously volatile, streaky, and unsettled subtropical jet stream will force us to cut ties with the high. You bet this drama will have implications on rain chances and temperatures! Here are some details on those...