First Alert Forecast: mild and dry Friday, unsettled by the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and Happy Valentine’s Day! Today, we here the Cape Fear Region will have an ideal weather relationship with a charming, stable, and supportive high pressure system. But by the weekend, the notoriously volatile, streaky, and unsettled subtropical jet stream will force us to cut ties with the high. Check out these main points as you scan your planning forecast...
- Friday: enjoy a quick jump in temperatures as highs climb into the 70s. It will be dry close to the work week however, clouds will start to roll in by the afternoon.
- Weekend: you’ll need to keep the rain gear handy if you have plans to be out and about. As of now, Sunday is looking better than Saturday but both days will be rainy.
- Early next week: the unsettled weather pattern will carry into next week but with warmer temperatures no wintry precipitation will be possible. Watch out for ponding on the roads!
