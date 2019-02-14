Eight lucky couples tie the knot for free at the NHC register of deeds

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Valentine’s Day, a day filled with rose petals, romantic dinners, and giant teddy beards, still has room for a cherry on top — weddings.
The average cost of a wedding is $21,000, according to USA Today.
For those that would rather go a slightly cheaper route, the registrar of deeds in New Hanover County hosted a “Love is in the Air” event on Valentine’s Day, allowing eight lucky couples the opportunity to get married for free.
The event was sponsored by multiple companies in the area that paid for any costs and fees of the wedding itself. Couples were given a bundt cake, flowers and gifts for their big day.
The registrar of deeds also had a raffle for things such as free hotel nights and dinners that were awarded to the couples after they tied the knot.
One couple, who has been together for a decade, finally decided it was time.
“It’s basically just locking the key. We’ve been together for 10 years, we’ve been married. Just putting a stamp on it," Kareem Nelson said.
Nelson and his new wife, Robyn, who have five children together, were originally going to be married back in September but Hurricane Florence ruined those plans. The storm hit and everything got pushed back for them so they decided to go outside of normal wedding planning.
Each ceremony had a time cap of an hour and the newlyweds received pictures for memories of their big day.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.