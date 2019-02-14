Fight leads to gunfire at Rocky Point grocery store

ROCKY POINT, NC (WECT) - Deputies with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shots-fired incident at a Rocky Point grocery store Thursday afternoon.
Captain James Rowell, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said the incident happened around 2 p.m. at the Freshway Food Mart near the intersection with U.S. 117 and N.C. 210.
Rowell said a fight broke out at the store which escalated until someone fired a gun.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Rowell said a man was take into custody but his name was not immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.