Cooking Channel expected to make a stop at Joe’s Oasis

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Alright pierogi lovers, it looks like the Cooking Channel will make a stop at Joe’s Oasis while crews are in town later this month.
There are signs on the front of the bar and grill welcoming the channel Feb. 27. Joe’s Oasis is home of the Pierogi Challenge in which customers have 45 minutes to eat a 2.5 lb pierogi.
While the Cooking Channel is staying tight-lipped about what shows will be filmed in the area, film permits show Man v. Food is set to film along the strand at Wrightsville Beach Feb. 25.
According to the permits, the show’s host will be filmed walking along the beach and “doing the host introduction for the town of Wilmington.”
According to the Cooking Channel website, the show follows Casey Webb as he travels the country in search of America’s most delicious dishes and ultimate eating challenges.
It’s unclear which restaurants will be featured on the show; however, Flaming Amy’s confirmed last week it will be featured on the Cooking Channel, though it declined to specify which show.
According to Flaming Amy’s, crews for the unnamed show will be at the restaurant on Feb. 26 for filming.
