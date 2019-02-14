Cab driver clinging to life after he was allegedly beaten with a flashlight, deputies say

NEW HANOVER CO, NC (WECT) - The owner of a New Hanover County cab company is fighting for his life after he was allegedly beaten with a flashlight by an ex-employee and left on the side of the road last week.
Lt. Jerry Brewer, spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, said James Simpson, 60, the owner of MMM Coastal Taxi and Tidal Taxi Company, went to 5613 Sidbury Road around 10:30 p.m. on February 4 to retrieve a taxi from an ex-employee who detectives identified as Shawn Deloris Holt, 45.
Brewer declined to elaborate on what happened when Simpson arrived at the address, but witnesses later found him lying in front of the Sidbury Road home and alerted deputies.
Simpson was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical where he remains hospitalized Thursday with life-threatening injuries.
Based on accounts from eyewitnesses at the scene, Brewer said investigators searched for Holt for several days before locating her earlier this week. She told investigators that the attack was self-defense.
After further investigation, investigators called Holt back in for questioning late Wednesday night and charged her assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Holt is currently in the New Hanover County Jail under a $75,000 bond. She’s expected to make her first court appearance Thursday.
Simpson and his taxi company are known around the county for offering free rides to the hospital for cancer patients and their families.
