Brunswick deputies search for suspect in gas station armed robbery
A still image of surveillance video of the suspect deputies identified as Elijah Mahammad McFarland. (Source: BCSO)
By WECT Staff | February 14, 2019 at 11:21 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 11:21 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man they said robbed a gas station near Leland Wednesday night.

According to sheriff’s office officials, the robbery occurred at the Circle K convenience store located at 7806 Ocean Hwy East around 10 p.m.

Elijah Mahammad McFarland, 35, entered the store, told the clerk that he had a gun in his pocket, and demanded money. Officials said McFarland never displayed the weapon.

He left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Det. Hester at 910-713-8360.

A prior mugshot of Elijah Mahammad McFarland. (Source: BCSO)
