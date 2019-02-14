Beverly scores 21, NC State routs Syracuse

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Braxton Beverly matched a career high with 21 points and North Carolina State beat Syracuse 73-58 on Wednesday night.
Torin Dorn had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and DJ Funderburk added 12 points to help the Wolfpack (18-7, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their second straight.
Frank Howard led the cold-shooting Orange (17-8, 8-4) with a season-best 21 points and Marek Dolezaj added 10. Syracuse shot just 35 percent overall while N.C. State was at 64 percent in the second half, pushing its lead into double figures to stay with a 14-0 run midway through the half keyed by Beverly.
In his last home game - a 47-24 loss to Virginia Tech on Feb. 2 that set all sorts of futility marks - Beverly was 0 for 12 and missed nine 3s. He then hit 9 of 14 attempts from lone range in the two games preceding this one.
Then, squaring up against the Orange’s trademark 2-3 zone defense, Beverly hit four of the Wolfpack’s five 3-pointers while matching the high he set last month in a home loss to North Carolina.
