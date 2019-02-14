Affordable Housing Project rehabilitates Wilmington historic home

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Cape Fear Regional Community Development Corporation gave a damaged home a much needed face lift. The organization hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday in honor of finishing the house.
A couple of hiccups came along the way knowing the house was of historic preservation, the group had to keep various aspects of the house the same such as the fire place in the kitchen. CFRCDC executive director Stanley Turner said when working with federal funds, all historic regulations come into play.
“We saved as much of the original hardwood as we could. You probably noticed there is a fireplace in the kitchen, we had to preserve that. It doesn’t work anymore but at least it still looks nice," Turner explained. “But we put all new cabinets in, new granite countertops, we put in ceramic tile in the bathrooms.”
The house was originally a one family home but the group turned it into a two family duplex. CFRCDC maintained ownership of the house but they currently have four families that have expressed interest in the house.
The house ultimately cost $400,000 to rehabilitate. CFRCDC teamed with the city for about five years to make this happen. The group will continue to rehabilitate affordable housing due to the increasing growth to the area.
