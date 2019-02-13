UPDATE: Larceny suspect last seen at Lowes Foods store in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for Allen Kevin Gordy, who is wanted for arrest.
Gordy was last seen at the Lowes Foods store on College Road in Wilmington on Saturday, February 9, according to a Facebook post update from the sheriff’s office on Tuesday.
“Gordy was seen getting in a green station wagon,” the sheriff’s office writes in a post. “Gordy is also wanted in questioning for larceny from the Lowes Food Store on College Rd in Wilmington.”
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office initially announced Saturday that Gordy was wanted on a Felony Larceny charge and the Possession of Stolen Goods/Property.
Gordy is 57-years-old, 5′10″ and 175 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown/gray hair.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allen Gordy is asked to contact LT. Brien Shepard with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-0190.
