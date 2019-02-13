UNCW Baseball Coach Mark Scalf to retire after 2019 season

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Mark Scalf, the longtime baseball coach at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, on Wednesday announced his plans to retire after the upcoming 2019 season.
“It’s been an honor to coach college baseball at my alma mater throughout my career,’” said Scalf in an UNCW news release. “I’ve been blessed to work with hundreds of quality young men who were motivated to be their best as students, athletes and members of the community.
"I would like to thank the numerous administrators I have had the good fortune to work with along with outstanding assistant coaches who have had a huge impact on the development of the program and those involved. I will always cherish those relationships forged over the last 40 years. Lastly, and most important, I’d like to thank my wife Allyson and my daughters Madison and Jordan for their encouragement and support they’ve given during my career.”
Scalf is UNCW’s all-time winningest baseball coach compiling a 909-676-1 record, with nine NCAA Tournament appearances in the last 16 seasons.
The Seahawks have won nine Colonial Athletic Association regular season championships and five CAA Tournament titles with Scalf as head coach, including last year’s crown in Harrisonburg, Va.
