TRAFFIC ALERT: Week-long lane closures on Wrightsville Beach drawbridge start Monday

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - Beginning Monday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will conduct intermittent closures on the eastbound and westbound lanes of the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge.
The closures are necessary so crews can install foam to the bridge expansion joints.
“The work is imperative for the save travel of motor vehicles passing over the bridge,” the NCDOT said in the closure notice.
Lane closures will begin Monday, Feb. 18 and last through Friday, Feb. 22, and will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.