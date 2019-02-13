TRAFFIC ALERT: House being moved from Wrightsville Beach to River Road on Sunday likely to cause delays

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - Drivers in and around Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington should be on the lookout as crews move a house to the River Road area Sunday morning.
According to an email from the town of Wrightsville Beach, an NCDOT permit has been issued so crews can move the home located at 726 South Lumina Avenue in Wrightsville Beach beginning at sunrise.
The route out of Wrightsville Beach will be as follows: from 726 South Lumina Avenue, north on South Lumina Avenue, west on Sunset Avenue, north on Waynick Boulevard, west on Caseway Drive, and continuing over the drawbridge.
Once crews make it into the Wilmington area, the route will be as follows: Eastwood Road to Military Cutoff and continuing on Oleander Drive, to South College Road, to Carolina Beach Road, to River Road, and ending on Green Valley Drive.
The move is expected to take approximately three hours.
Drivers should expect delays as the home moves along the proposed route.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.