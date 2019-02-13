Start thinking about summer...camps, that is

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Get the scoop on the summer camps that will keep your child’s body and mind active this summer.
Wilmington Parent hosts the magazine’s annual Summer Camp Fair Sat., Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mayfaire Town Center, next to H&M at 817 Town Center Drive.
The Summer Camp Fair provides families with a unique opportunity to explore the summer camp and enrichment options available to children during summer break.
There are a wide variety of summer camps featured at the event including camps that focus on academics, sports, surfing, marine science, the arts and more.
Demonstrations throughout the day include:
10:30 a.m.: Tutu School
11:00 a.m.: No Sleeves Magic
Noon: Cape Fear Community College
1:00 p.m.: The STEM Labs
