Sheriff’s office investigating people throwing objects at cars, breaking windshields

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Authorities are looking for people who victims say threw “unknown objects” at their cars while driving down the highway, according to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Michele Tatum.
Tuesday night, three separate people driving west on Andrew Jackson Hwy E (U.S. 74-76) told deputies that the suspects were tossing objects at their vehicles, breaking windshields and damaging cars.
One person told the sheriff’s office they saw two people on the side of the road. An unknown object was thrown at their vehicle, damaging the front.
Another victim was also traveling west when something hit their windshield, breaking it.
A third victim, a FedEx driver, was driving west and saw a man standing by the road. The victim saw the man throw an unknown object at their car, breaking the windshield.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to mile marker 245 of Andrew Jackson Hwy E in Hallsboro at 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
The incident is being investigated. If you have any information, contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.