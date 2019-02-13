No. 2 Duke rallies from 23 down, beats No. 16 Louisville

After making 2 of 17 shots to open the second half, the Blue Devils (22-2, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) got hot and shut down the Cardinals over the final 9:54. Zion Williamson (27 points, 12 rebounds) ignored foul trouble and instead drew whistles in his favor, making 8 of 9 from the line before Reddish added a couple of 3s in between free throws - the last two of which followed an official review of a play under Duke's basket.