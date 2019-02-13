Man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking and money laundering

TABOR CITY, NC (WECT) - A Tabor City man was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for his involvement in drug trafficking and money laundering.
Justin Lee Myers was charged in Nov. 2017 as part of a 22-count indictment naming eight defendants. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Deputies responded to calls in 2008 involving the Myers Drug Trafficking Operation (DTO) regarding various criminal and drug related activity in an area known as the "Sandpit."
The Sandpit consisted of about 25 mobile homes reachable after passing a manned checkpoint.
Wire intercepts, confidential informants (CIs) and surveillance confirmed the Myers DTO mostly operated out of Columbus County.
CIs were used in early 2017 to buy drugs from members of the DTO.
Myers bought a 2014 Corvette in Hickory, NC and a 2014 Porsche in Pawley's Island in addition to other vehicles, claiming his income as legitimate as the owner of Monte Cutz Barber Shop.
This prosecution is part of the Take Back North Carolina Initiative, which emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Offices to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking and crimes against law enforcement.
