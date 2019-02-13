Man on FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list shot and killed at NC hotel

APEX, NC (WNCN) - One of the FBI's 10 Most Wanted was shot and killed during an incident involving Apex police and the FBI on Wednesday.
The FBI and Apex police were at Woodspring Suites, located at 901 Lufkin Road in Apex, after following a tip concerning a fugitive.
Officers attempted to take the fugitive, said to be Greg Allen Carlson, into custody but the suspect was shot and killed in the process.
Carlson was wanted in connection with multiple armed sexual assaults in Los Angeles, California.
On July 13, 2017, Carlson committed a burglary in Los Angeles and attempted to sexually assault a woman while using a weapon, officials said.
A local arrest warrant was issued for Carlson by the Superior Court of the State of California on September 6, 2017.
Carlson was charged with burglary, assault with intent to commit rape and assault with a deadly weapon.
He was arrested by the LAPD in September 2017.
According to officials Carlson posted a bond and fled to Mount Pleasant in South Carolina.
He was placed on the FBI's list of Top Ten Fugitives in September 2018.
The medical examiner will need to positively identify Carlson.
“The FBI is grateful to our partners with the Apex Police Department for the assistance,” the FBI said.
Copyright 2019 WNCN. All rights reserved.