Last minute Valentine’s Day DIY projects

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Its getting to crunch time to plan that perfect plan or outing with your Valentine this year. There’s a few different DIY projects you can do that won’t break the bank and can be fun to do with the family.
One idea is to make something sweet with your sweetheart. 34% of people say chocolate covered strawberries are their favorite treat for Valentine’s Day and they are pretty easy to make.
- Strawberries
- Dipping chocolate
- Parchment paper
- Plastic baggie
- Rise your strawberries then dry them.
- Using a microwave safe bowl—heat up your chocolate until it has a smooth consistency to dip your strawberries into.
- Place the strawberries onto your parchment paper and wait for the chocolate to harden a bit.
- Use extra chocolate to decorate your strawberries anyway you’d like.
If you’re staying in you can make some fun decorations with your significant other or even with your kids.
- Mason jar
- Sharpie
- Acrylic or chalk paint
- Paint brush
- Twinkle lights
- Draw a heart on the mason jar with the color sharpie your going to paint your jar.
- Paint the Mason jar with the acrylic paint all the way around and let it dry once you’re finished.
- Add the twinkle lights
