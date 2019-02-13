Fitness Fellowship Faith: F3 Cape Fear works to integrate leadership and community into workouts

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Fitness, fellowship, and faith. That’s what F3 stands for. It’s a free workout group for men. Their mission is to plant, grow, and serve small workout groups while teaching community leadership.
It’s a national organization in cities all over the country. The workouts are free, open to all men, held outdoors -- rain or shine, hot or cold -- and led by men participating in the workouts in a rotating fashion. All types of fitness levels are welcome with no membership requirement.
The workouts happen six days a week, typically at 5:30 a.m. at various locations across the Cape Fear including: Hugh MacRae Park, Ogden Park, UNCW, Wrightsville Beach UMC, and Leland Town Hall Park. The workouts range from cardio to strength training.
F3 Cape Fear hopes to expand to Hampstead, Burgaw, and Wallace in the near future.
