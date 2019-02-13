First Alert Forecast: lovely through Valentine’s Day, showers return by the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Wednesday! A high pressure system is set to deliver a charming and sweet set of weather features to the Cape Fear Region for Wednesday through Valentine’s Day: low rain chances, calming breezes, and seasonable temperatures. Rain chances reemerge in your longer range forecast, though, as the streaky subtropical jet stream becomes more active across the Carolinas. As you scan your posted First Alert Forecast, please consider these weather highlights:
- Beautiful but cooler through Valentine’s Day: the coldest temperature in your planning forecast will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning otherwise 40s and 50s will continue through early next week
- Unsettled pattern: a series of fronts will parade through the area Friday through early next week which will provide the chance for showers each day but no one day will be a washout.
- Remember, the forecast here is for the WECT Weather App’s Wilmington zone. Numbers and values may vary, if only slightly, for far inland areas and also beach communities. Tap your app from your location for a tailored forecast!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.