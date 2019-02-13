First Alert Forecast: lovely through Valentine’s Day, showers return by the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Wednesday! A high pressure system is set to deliver a charming and sweet set of weather features to the Cape Fear Region for Wednesday through Valentine’s Day: low rain chances, calming breezes, and seasonable temperatures. Rain chances reemerge in your longer range forecast, though, as the streaky subtropical jet stream becomes more active across the Carolinas. As you scan your posted First Alert Forecast, please consider these weather highlights: