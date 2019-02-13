First Alert Forecast: clearing underway Wednesday, rain chances return for weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A high pressure system is set to deliver a charming and sweet set of weather features to the Cape Fear Region for Wednesday through Valentine’s Day: low rain chances, calming breezes, and seasonable temperatures. Rain chances reemerge in your longer range forecast, though, as the streaky subtropical jet stream becomes more active across the Carolinas. As you scan your posted First Alert Forecast, please consider these weather highlights:
- A drier Wednesday: decreasing clouds and rain chances, increasing rays, cool northwesterly gusts of around 20 mph.
- A chilly Wednesday night: clear or fair skies, diminishing breezes, pockets of frost possible with lows in the 30s.
- A dry and tranquil Valentine’s Day: temperatures in the 60s at lunchtime trending into the 50s around dinnertime.
- Weekend shower chances: 10% Friday, 50% Friday night and Saturday, 30% Saturday night and Sunday. Amounts look light.
- Remember, the forecast here is for the WECT Weather App’s Wilmington zone. Numbers and values may vary, if only slightly, for far inland areas and also beach communities. Tap your app from your location for a tailored forecast!
