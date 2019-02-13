Diamond Hawks name opening day starter

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW baseball coach Mark Scalf named the Seahawks opening day starter against Saint Joseph’s on Friday at 4 p.m.
Junior Luke Gessell will take the ball in game one of the season for the Seahawks, his first start since his freshman year.
"It’s awesome. I mean I have worked hard for it,” said Gessell. “A lot of these other guys have word hard for it as well. I am just ready to go out and compete.”
As a sophomore he was 3-2 with a 3.37 earned runs average in 21 appearances out of the bullpen.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.