Construction company owner accused of scamming Shallotte family out of thousands of dollars

SHALLOTTE, NC (WECT) - A Robeson County construction company owner is accused of scamming a Shallotte family out of thousands of dollars after failing to perform work he was paid to do.
According to a Facebook post by the Shallotte Police Department, Anthony Paul Brooks, 51, of Fairmont, is charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense and failing to work after paid.
Police said he owns Brooks Construction out of Fairmont.
Brooks is described as five-foot-five and weighing 125 pounds.
If you have information on his whereabouts, please call the Shallotte Police Department at 910-754-6008 and ask to speak with a detective.
Online records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety indicate that Brooks has prior convictions in Robeson County of obtaining advances under written agreement and “cheat - money.”
