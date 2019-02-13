Coastal Christians downs Parrott Academy in 1st round of playoffs

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Coastal Christian boys’ basketball team came from behind to beat Parrott Academy 45-40 in the first round of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A playoffs on Wednesday.
Coastal Christian (16-11) was led by senior Kamron Greene who scored 14 points. Junior Chazz Banks chipped in with 10.
"I think the final four minutes we just played,” said Coastal coach Craig Wheeler. I think that was the result of just playing and not someone trying to make a great play. That was just five guys playing and that was the difference.”
The Centurions next play Fayetteville Christian Thursday on the road.
