Bill seeks to restore North Carolina’s film tax credit

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Freshman state Sen. Harper Peterson (D-New Hanover) has followed through on one of his campaign promises of working to get the film tax credit restored in North Carolina.
Peterson along with Sen. Wiley Nickel (D-Wake) and Sen. Paul Lowe (D-Forsyth) have co-sponsored SB57, to reenact the film tax credit to the conditions prior to it being repealed by the General Assembly. The incentive helped North Carolina land major film productions including Iron Man 3 and The Hunger Games prior to it ending in 2014. GOP leaders in Raleigh replaced the tax credit with a film incentive grant program, which is currently in place.
“It is a starting point for discussion and improved legislation in full support of an ever expanding and changing industry,” said Peterson, who won the District 9 seat in November. “This is about good paying jobs and an industry we created 35 years ago.”
