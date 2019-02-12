Teen charged with spray-painting hanging man on downtown Wilmington business

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A teen has been charged with spray painting a man with a noose around his neck on the side of a downtown Wilmington business.
Izzy Belle Edmondson, 18, admitted to police that she drew the hanging man that was discovered on Big Redd’s Barbershop located at 721 North Fourth Street.
Edmondson said the image held “personal significance” to her.
She was charged with one count of damage to real property by means of graffiti vandalism.
Edmondson was the second person arrested in connection with recent incidents of graffiti vandalism in the downtown area.
Jackson Kai Herren, 18, was arrested over the weekend and charged with five counts of damage to real property. Herren admitted full responsibility for several incidents of graffiti vandalism, tagging his work under the name “Creator” or "C".
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.