North Carolina Azalea Festival could be named state’s “official azalea festival”

House Bill 51 notes many positive features of the festival that takes place every spring in the City of Wilmington, including the economic impact of more than $50 million on the local economy, its’ selection as a Southeast Tourism Society’s Top-20 Event in April, and awards presented by the International Festivals and Events Association. Rep. Davis says this same proposal passed the state House of Representatives during the 2018 short session of the General Assembly, but was not heard in the state Senate. That’s why he filed it again.