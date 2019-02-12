New $2.6 million ministry center to bring place of worship, gathering for community

SOUTHPORT, NC (WECT) - A new $2.6 million ministry center will be dedicated at Southport Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m. An open house for the community will follow the dedication from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
The ministry center, located at 1025 East Moore St. in Southport, will be able to host after-school programs, presbytery meetings, civic groups and inter-church events. Fees for reservations can be waived depending on the purpose of the meeting or event.
“Our congregation dreamed big, with a vision for a larger space to impact even more of our community as we share God’s loving and saving message,” said the Rev. Dr. Ann B. Jahnes, pastor.
The center includes a modern kitchen and large fellowship hall and that can accommodate 180 seated guests. There are also administrative offices and meeting rooms for youth, small groups, counseling and adult seminars as well as a bright, airy space for toddlers and preschoolers.
