‘Man v. Food’ to visit Wrightsville Beach for filming

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Cooking Channel show Man v. Food will film along the strand at Wrightsville Beach later this month.
Filming will take place on Monday, Feb. 25 from 2 to 6 p.m. The alternate film date is Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
According to the film permit, the show’s host will be filmed walking along the beach and “doing the host introduction for the town of Wilmington.”
It’s unclear which restaurants will be featured on the show; however, Flaming Amy’s confirmed last week it will be featured on the Cooking Channel, though it declined to specify which show.
According to Flaming Amy’s, crews for the unnamed show will be at the restaurant on Feb. 26 for filming.
According to the Cooking Channel website, the show follows Casey Webb as he travels the country in search of America’s most delicious dishes and ultimate eating challenges.
