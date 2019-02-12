High Valley set to perform at 2019 CCMF

Source: CCMF Twitter page
February 12, 2019 at 8:14 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 10:55 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – High Valley is the latest country act announced to perform at the 2019 Carolina Country Music Fest, according to an online posting from festival organizers.

High Valley joins a lineup that includes Alabama, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Mitchell Tenpenny, Florida Georgia Line, Jimmie Allen and Randy Houser.

The 2019 CCMF starts June 6 and concludes June 9 in Myrtle Beach.

For ticket information, click here.

