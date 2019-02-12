A friendly food fight to vote for your favorite Wilmington restaurant

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - For the second year in a row, Wilmington Downtown Inc. is hosting the Annual Downtown Restaurant Madness Tournament, which is set up similarly to a college basketball bracket.
“We wanted it to be low impact for all the restaurants included in regards to the work they would have to put in. Their job is to get that’s fans and customers excited about it, get them voted into the bracket in March and hopefully get them into the championship,” said Haven Holsanger, director of events for WDI.
More than 80 restaurants are contenders to battle it out during the “Sweet 16” round in March. Customers have until March 3 to vote and the top 16 restaurants chosen will be placed in elimination brackets, to be announced March 4.
All of the eligible restaurants are located within downtown, the Brooklyn Arts District, Castle Street, and the new South Front district.
From the “Sweet 16,” goes to thee “Elite ATE,” then comes the “Final FORK,” and then the “CHOMPionship” that weekend.
Restaurants will be narrowed down based on online voting with the winner of the tournament being announced on Monday, April 1.
The winning restaurant will receive the Downtown Restaurant Madness Trophy and will retain that trophy for a year until the next March Madness Tournament.
Holsanger added, “This tournament highlights the smaller restaurants that people may not realize are there. That’s another reason why we’re doing this is to get people to go visit these restaurants and explore the different variety of cuisine we have in downtown. It’s not just seafood, this that, we have so much here”
Vote for your favorite restaurants now: http://bit.ly/2GA7Mh7
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.