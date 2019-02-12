First Alert Forecast: gusty shower or storm tonight, bright through Valentine’s day

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A nice Tuesday evening to you! Here in the First Alert Forecast Center, we’re tracking a couple of cold fronts that will generate rain chances. One front will zip through the Cape Fear Region late tonight. Another front ought to approach and pass late Friday or Saturday. In between these two systems, Wednesday and Valentine’s Day Thursday continue to look very handsome weather-wise. As you scan your posted First Alert Forecast - rain chances and tumultuous temperatures and all - please consider these weather highlights for the rest of your work week: