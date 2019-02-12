Ex-employee accused of pulling knife on Walmart workers, stealing body spray

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A former employee at a New Hanover County Walmart is accused of pulling a knife on workers and stealing a cart full of items from the store.
Lt. Jerry Brewer, spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s office, said deputies responded to the Carolina Beach Road store Monday afternoon after Loss Prevention employees alerted 911 about the armed robbery.
Brewer said 45-year-old Tammy Carol Oxendine entered the store and started filling up her cart with items, including perfume and body spray, before heading toward the exit.
When employees confronted Oxendine, she allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened them as she was leaving the store.
Oxendine was arrested Tuesday evening in the 200 block of Crestwood Drive in the Kings Grant area and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of larceny, and second-degree trespassing. She was given a $50,500 bond.
Brewer confirmed that Oxendine was a former employee at the Walmart store and was likely not allowed on the property.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.