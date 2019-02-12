Crews to film scenes for ‘Swamp Thing’ at Brooklyn Arts Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Brooklyn Arts Center is among the locations that will be used for filming scenes for the TV show Swamp Thing in February.
According to a film permit, interior and exterior scenes will be filmed at the Brooklyn Arts Center from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27.
Campbell Street will be closed between Third Street and Fifth Avenue and Fourth Street will be closed between Hanover and Red Cross streets from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Filming also is planned for the wooded area behind Screen Gems Studios on One Tree Hill Way on Friday, Feb. 15, and Thursday, Feb. 21.
Filming will take place from 3-7 p.m. on Feb. 15. Filming will include smoke, prop rifles and prop taser guns.
On Feb. 21, filming is scheduled from 3-7 p.m. Smoke and prop guns will be used.
One Tree Hill Way will be closed between 23rd and Stanley streets on both days.
Crews also will film exterior scenes at Archie Blue Park at 1601 Wynnwood St. from 3-11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20.
Smoke and prop guns will be used during filming.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.