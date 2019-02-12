Controlled burns planned for parts of two UNCW properties

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The N.C. Forest Service and UNCW will be conducting controlled burns on two university properties in the coming weeks.
Through Feb. 28, controlled burns will take place on an approximately five-acre tract of the Ev-Henwood Nature Preserve in Brunswick County.
Between Feb. 18 and March 8, controlled burns will take place on approximately 25-30 acres on UNCW’s main campus.
University officials say it will announce confirmed dates for burns here as soon as they are available.
People in neighboring areas may see or smell smoke during these burns.
