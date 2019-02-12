Community Classroom: Exceptional children’s teacher wants iPads for her students

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Verna Lippincott knows the challenges some special needs students face in the classroom. She teaches exceptional children at Chinquapin Elementary School in Duplin County. She also knows that some of those needs come with a cost the school system is not able to provide.
Lippincott is counting on Donors Choose, an online charity website, to help fund her project. She would like to purchase iPads for her students in grades K-5. Those ipads come with a hefty price tag, though. She’s hoping to raise about $1,300.
“The iPads will be used as a tool to allow my students to go online to do tasks to reinforce what is being taught in the classroom,” Lippincott said. “The students will be able to work at their own pace on the iPads to receive extra help with what they are learning.”
The iPads will be used to watch videos and play educational games.
Lippincott is hoping the community will appreciate her need and help her raise the money. If she is able to meet her goal of $1,309, Donors Choose will purchase the iPads and deliver them to Chinquapin Elementary.
“Help me give my students the experience to use technology in the classroom,” said Lippincott.
If you would like to donate to Lippincott’s project, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.