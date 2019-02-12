Ashley High School football coach Jeff Turner stepping away to fight cancer

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Friday night’s in the fall Jeff Turner’s Ashley High School football team battled for victories.
Now Turner is stepping away from football to fighting a battle of his own, cancer.
“For me getting healthy and taking care of family is the most important thing,” Turner said.
Turner is receiving treatment for multiple myeloma cancer at the MD Anderson Center in Houston.
He learned of the diagnosis after getting a routine physical during the season. Turner decided to finish coaching the season and left for treatment the day after the Screaming Eagles final game.
“I am all positive,” said Turner about his prognosis. “It’s amazing how far medicine has come over the years. They are doing some really amazing things here.”
Turner says he looks forward to returning to Wilmington soon and getting back coaching when his health allows him.
Turner was hired at Ashley in 2015 and has a 13-28 record over his four seasons. Prior to making the move to Ashley, he was the defensive coordinator at Hoggard High School for 11 years.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.