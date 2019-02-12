Act of patriotism caught on camera as boys stop, say pledge outside Roseboro fire station

February 12, 2019 at 8:40 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 11:32 AM

ROSEBORO, NC (WRAL) - A moment of patriotism caught by the Roseboro Fire Department last week is being shared on social media thousands of times.

The Roseboro Fire Department posted a photo of two young boys, with their hand over their heart after they noticed the American Flag being raised over the Roseboro Fire Station.

According to Chief Lee Coleman, the boys were also reciting the pledge of allegiance.

The act of patriotism was shared on Facebook thousand of times, many applauding their parents and cheering the young men on for their show of respect.

This afternoon as Chaplain Herring was raising the U.S. flag to full staff, he looked over to the intersection and saw...

Posted by Roseboro Fire Department on Friday, February 8, 2019

