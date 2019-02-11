Women attend a workshop to learn value of self love

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Women of all ages gathered at St. Phillips AME church in Wilmington Sunday to learn the value of self love. The workshop consisted of exercises learning how to care of themselves and learn about inner beauty.
The creator of the event, Asiyah Williams, wanted to create the event for women who need help with their own self love. She gave a speech about her own struggles with her inner beauty.
Event assistant producer Rhonda Sekhmet-Ra said her goal is to show the women just how beautiful they are.
“There’s so many women in our community, especially young girls, that deal with low self esteem that don’t feel good about themselves," she said.
“They struggle with beauty issues and meeting beauty standards. So, we want to have a way to combat that and give something that will be empowering to the community and positive and uplifting for our young ladies of all ages," she said.
They plan to have an event for men Feb. 17. It will be based on mindfulness, meditation and mentorship.
