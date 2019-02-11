Arrests made in stabbing, shooting of Wilmington man in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WECT) - Both suspects wanted in the shooting and stabbing of a Wilmington man in Jacksonville on Sunday have surrendered to authorities.
Kevin Ty Jamall Travis, 18, and Marquis Larico Hodges Jr., 20, surrendered to Onslow County authorities on Tuesday. Both are charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Travis was given a $150,000 bond while Hodges received a $125,000 bond.
According to a news release from the Jacksonville Department of Public Safety, Trevell Antonio Bowen 27, of Wilmington, was found by Jacksonville police officers in a vehicle in a ditch on Liberty Drive in Jacksonville around 3:25 p.m. Sunday. Bowen was suffering from gunshot and stab wounds.
Bowen was treated for his injuries at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and later released.
Anyone with information on the suspects should call Jacksonville Police Department Detective Brandon Potter at wpotter@jacksonvillenc.gov or call 910-938-6464.
