Women dominated in Grammys nominations, but will they win?

"This is going to be a special Grammys. As much as it is about me, it's not just about me. Just knowing that so many women are nominated this year, looking back from last year to this year when I was on the stage at the Grammys, you could see that I was frustrated about the opportunities and about our visibility as women," said Monae, who gave powerful speech last year ahead of Kesha's emotional and striking performance celebrating sisterhood and women's rights.